Punjab University Exams Results

Published September 12, 2022

Punjab University exams results

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS (4 year Programme) first, third, fifth & seventh semesters fall 2021 and MBA (3.5 year Programme) seventh semester fall 2021 examination 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS (4 year Programme) first, third, fifth & seventh semesters fall 2021 and MBA (3.5 year Programme) seventh semester fall 2021 examination 2022. Details are also placed on www.pu.edu.pk, according to the varsity spokesman here Monday.

