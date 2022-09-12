Punjab University exams results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS (4 year Programme) first, third, fifth & seventh semesters fall 2021 and MBA (3.5 year Programme) seventh semester fall 2021 examination 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS (4 year Programme) first, third, fifth & seventh semesters fall 2021 and MBA (3.5 year Programme) seventh semester fall 2021 examination 2022. Details are also placed on www.pu.edu.pk, according to the varsity spokesman here Monday.