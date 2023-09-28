AJK to announce mega development package for Poonch Division soon: Anwaar Ul Haq

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a mega development package for Poonch Division would be announced soon.

MIRPUR (AJK) :(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a mega development package for Poonch Division would be announced soon.

While addressing a public gathering at Hajeera in Poonch division on Thursday the PM said that the issue of inflated electricity bills and shortage of subsidized flour has been resolved amicably.

The function was attended and addressed by senior Minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Noor and other Government Ministers including Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Mir Akbar and Sardar Saud Sadiq and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the government was giving a subsidy of about 1500 rupees on a 20 kg bag of flour. He said it was for the first time that the government suspended the notification and withdrew additional taxes imposed on the electricity bills.

The PM said that the incumbent coalition government had increased the salaries of government employees despite facing financial constraints.

He said that the government bore a burden of 19 billion rupees in this regard.

Regarding the appointment of an ADC in the area, the PM said that a formal notification to fill the vacancy will be issued in a couple of days.

The Prime Minister said that previous governments had announced a number of ADP projects but there were not enough funds to initiate or implement these development programs on the ground .

"It was not properly assessed that if the inflation increases, then the expenditure on the projects will also increase", he said.

The PM also directed the officials of the department of Highways to prepare the feasibility report of Hajira Bypass.

He said that work on the project should be completed as soon as possible. Praising the people of the Poonch division for their resilience and courage to fight for their rights, the PM said that raising their voice for their rights was good, but while demanding their rights, people should not forget their own duties and obligations towards the state.

Terming rights and duties as two sides of a coin, the PM said that both go side by side.

"As responsible citizens, we all have to fulfill the requirements of national security", he said, adding that no one has the right to take the law into one's hands.

"People have the right to protest, it is their constitutional right, but the constitution also says that protest should be done within the law", he said.

The PM said that he will abide by the oath and protect the constitution come what may.

About local bodies, the PM said that local government representatives would be strengthened so that the problems of people can be resolved on their doorsteps.

The Prime Minister said that the assembly would complete its full five-year term.

The PM said that he was a strong proponent of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister met various public delegations from Hajira and listened to their grievances.