The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretary, Yousuf Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen about Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretary, Yousuf Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen about Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the OIC General Secretary has reiterated organization's unambiguous stance about the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and reaffirmed support for their freedom struggle.

Terming the statement as a welcome step, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that being a Muslim population the people of Kashmir had high expectations from the OIC and hoped that the organisation would double its efforts to highlight the Kashmiris' plight.

"We want to remind the OIC that post 5th August 2019 New Delhi has launched a full scale and multidimensional onslaught to change the demography and Muslim majority character of the territory with slew of colonial executive orders and executions.

The changing ground realities are seriously pointing towards the fact that Kashmir is just going to be a Palestine, a Bosnia and a Burma in the making. We deeply sense the plans of genocide on all fronts," the spokesman added.

He said the grim situation demands concrete efforts and measures from the OIC to prevent Kashmiri Muslims from becoming victims of the worst possible genocide. "Hence we expect strong political, moral and legal assistance and support from OIC beyond the symbolic statements," he maintained