Historic Measures To Improve The Quality Of Life For People In AJK: PM Anwaar Ul Haq
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 06:43 PM
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ch. Anwaar ul Haq said that his government has taken historic steps to improve the living standards of people throughout the territory
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ch. Anwaar ul Haq said that his government has taken historic steps to improve the living standards of people throughout the territory.
Anwaar was talking to people during a visit to Barnala town in his native Bhimber district on Eid-ul-Fitr day, where he extended Eid greetings to the locals.
The Prime Minister asserted that a number of initiatives were taken to improve education, health, and road infrastructure across the state.
Anwaar said that an endowment fund worth ten billion has been set up to provide financial support to orphans, widows, the destitute, elderly women and men, transgender people, and divorcees.
During his visit, Prime Minister Haq interacted with people hailing from different walks of life and greeted them on the sanctified Eid festival.
He was accompanied by senior minister Col. (Rtd) Waqar Ahmad Noor on this occasion. Meanwhile, Chairman District Council Bhimbher Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf and other notables of the constituency called on the Prime Minister and discussed the issues of public interest related to the Bhimbher district.
Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also visited various places in his parent constituency, Bhimbar, to offer his condolences to the bereaved families over the demise of their loved ones.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr
African Union urges Mali to provide post-coup transition 'roadmap'
Football: English Premier League result
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weath ..
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley
Punjab govt introduces Bardana App for wheat procurement
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines
Closure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides in Swat
Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as political maneuvering, calls for focus ..
Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series
US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war's spread
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Ummah, expresses solidarity with Kas ..4 days ago
-
JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr5 days ago
-
JKLF condemns locking of Jamia Mosque in occupied Srinagar, urges international action7 days ago
-
Kashmir freedom movement stands in solidarity with Palestine on Int'l Quds Day8 days ago
-
Local Islamic scholar and cleric arrested in connection with Mirpur KFC attack case10 days ago
-
AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge in UK10 days ago
-
Exiled Kashmiri leader condemns India for extrajudicial killing of Dr Ahad Guroo11 days ago
-
AJK PM expresses grief over passing of prominent figures12 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div17 days ago
-
JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham17 days ago
-
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights19 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakistan Day Milestone, e ..22 days ago