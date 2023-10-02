International Day of Non-Violence: India continues to commit war crimes in IIOJK

When the International Day of Non-Violence is being observed across the globe on Monday, Indian troops continue to commit war crimes in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :When the International Day of Non-Violence is being observed across the globe on Monday, Indian troops continue to commit war crimes in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the International Day of Non-Violence holds no relevance for the Kashmiris as Indian state terrorism and gross human rights violations continue to take heavy toll on the people of Jammu and Kashmiri and they suffer under violent Indian military and political occupation.

A report released by the KMS today, said the people of IIOJK have been facing harassment and atrocities with black laws at the hands of brutal Indian troops for decades as Indian troops, paramilitary forces, police, NIA and SIA continue to commit killing of defenseless Kashmiris.

The report lamented that 13 Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets in the last month of September and 96246 since January 1989 in the occupied territory.

It said Indian actions in the territory can well be defined as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes as per international law and the best way to mark the International Day of Non-Violence is to censure India for persecution of the Kashmiris by its brutal forces.

The report urged the world to stop India’s Hindutva government from committing gross violations of human rights and international laws in IIOJK.