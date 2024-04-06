JKLF condemns locking of Jamia Mosque in occupied Srinagar, urges international action

Raja Muzaffar, the US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF - Yasin Malik), has vehemently denounced the Indian authorities' act of locking the historic Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar, depriving Muslims of the opportunity to observe Jumma tul Wida prayers

Muzaffar, also a member of Amnesty International USA and South Asia Democracy Watch, criticized this move as a violation of international law and the fundamental right to freedom of religion in the disputed region under India's forced occupation.

In a statement released from Dallas Fortworth Texas on Saturday, Muzaffar highlighted the unacceptable nature of preventing individuals from practicing their religious beliefs and attending congregational prayers.

He emphasized that such actions by the Indian occupational forces directly infringe upon the basic human rights of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muzaffar also urged the Indian government to immediately lift these restrictions and allow the people of Occupied Jammu Kashmir to exercise their right to freedom of religion without interference. He stressed that these unlawful actions serve to escalate tensions and further alienate the people of the disputed territory.

Furthermore, Muzaffar called upon the international community to condemn these ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK and hold those responsible accountable for their actions in the disputed territory.

