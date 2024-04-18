MoU signed for skilled manpower in AJK: PM lauds initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday termed signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between state-run TEVTA and NAVTTC as a significant development

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday termed signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between state-run TEVTA and NAVTTC as a significant development.

He emphasized the importance of talented and educated individuals, particularly the youth, leveraging this opportunity for skill development.

The AJK PM highlighted that the MoU would contribute to reducing unemployment in the region.

The signing ceremony, held at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis and Executive Director NEVTTC Aamir Jan and TEVTA Chairman Chaudhry Farid Ahmed present on the occasion.

Senior Minister Col.

(retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Minister TEVTA Sardar Amir Altaf, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Burich, Chairman NEVTTC Ms. Gulmina Bilal, and other officials attended the event.

Under the MoU, 1500 individuals will receive technical training in the latest trade skills, aiming to equip them for successful business ventures.

The government will cover all training expenses, including fees, accommodation, and mess charges.

Eligible candidates, including a 30% quota for women, will undergo training in top institutions across the country.

The training process will unfold in five phases, with the initial phase targeting three hundred youth.

APP/ahr/378