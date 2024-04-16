Power Cutback At Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM
The AJK-based Neelum-Jhelum Hydel Power Station has been restricted to reduce its electricity generation to 530 MW due to a decrease in Head Race Tunnel pressure detected on April 3, 2024
According to Offcial Statement, The Neelum-Jhelum Hydel Power Station which had been operating at full capacity of 969 MW since March 28, 2024 has undergone comprehensive maintenance during this observation period. This maintenance included cleaning intake gates, flushing de-sanders and pressure gauges, and inspecting generating unit components.
This precautionary measure aimed at observing the pressure fluctuation will see the power station's output gradually increase after analysis and consultation with project consultants.
The project's vast tunnel system, spanning 51.5 kilometers, necessitates careful monitoring and observation. Despite the current restriction, the Neelum-Jhelum Hydel Power Station has generated an impressive 19.829 billion units of electricity since its commissioning in 2018 including 1.54 billion units since resuming operations after the Tail Race Tunnel rehabilitation last August.
