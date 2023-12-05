Open Menu

Problems Of Neglected Class To Be Addressed On Priority Grounds: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government would spare no efforts in resolving the problems of people from deprived sections of society

MIRPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government would spare no efforts in resolving the problems of people from deprived sections of society.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with disabilities at the Special education Center in the State metropolis.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that Societies and nations who fail to fulfill their responsibilities can never escape from divine punishment. The PM said that he was committed to uprooting the status quo. Referring to the fake news and lies being peddled through social media, he said that false and baseless propaganda was made regarding the abolition of the NTS system. The NTS system, he said, was still in force in the state.

He said that the recent legislation has made it more effective. The PM said that all the needs of the Special Education Center would be fulfilled on a priority basis. About overcoming a shortage of staff at the Special Education Center, he said vacant positions would be filled before December 31.

He said that this institution would soon take the form of a college.

The PM also directed the concerned authorities to prepare a PC for the hostel of the Special Education Center within 72 hours. He said that the physiotherapy lab of the Special Education Center Muzaffarabad would be upgraded in any case before June. The PM announced Rs 1 million for fuel, Rs 0.5 million for bus repair and Rs 0.1 million for children. He said that special children were more important to us than anything else.

The Prime Minister, on this occasion, congratulated the parents and teachers for their significant contribution and untiring efforts to train and educate the special children. He said that the government was fully cognizant of its duties and responsibilities. "Every single penny of the taxpayers will be spent on the welfare of people", he said.

Anwaar said that the government was determined to overcome the shortcomings of the past and resolve the masses' problems. Minister for Social Welfare Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi also addressed the event, which was attended by the parents of special children.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Education Social Media Jammu Muzaffarabad June December Event All From Government Million NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

5 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

5 minutes ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

5 minutes ago
CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

5 minutes ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combati ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists in South Waziris ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial ..

Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial Ukraine aid vote

2 minutes ago
 Russia ramps up Arctic route ambitions

Russia ramps up Arctic route ambitions

2 minutes ago
 Supply of quality medicines to be ensured: Dr Nade ..

Supply of quality medicines to be ensured: Dr Nadeem

2 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns Warsak Road blast, seeks report

KP CM condemns Warsak Road blast, seeks report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir