Air Force, Air Defence participate in ‘Tuwaiq 2’ joint exercise in Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The UAE Air Force and Air Defence participated in the two-week joint air exercise, entitled, "Tuwaiq 2," which began yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

The two-week exercise, which requires a high level of technical and administrative skills and expertise, directly involves the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Egypt while Kuwait and Bahrain are participating as observers.

The exercise aims to raise the operational and training readiness for tactical airdrops and raise the spirit of competition among the participants