Seoul, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday condemned Japan's decision to remove his country from a "white list" of favoured trading partners, calling it a "reckless" move and threatening unspecified countermeasures.

Tokyo was responsible for "ignoring diplomatic solutions" and "aggravating the situation" he said in remarks to a short-notice cabinet meeting televised live. "Responsibility for what is going to happen next also lies squarely with the Japanese government."