02 vehicle lifter held, 07 luxury vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Police have busted a gang of auto lifter and recovered seven stolen vehicles worth billion of rupees from their possession here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Bani police stations with the help of using latest technology conducted operations and apprehended two vehicle lifter Amjad Khan and Saeed Allah.

Police have also recovered seven stolen vehicles from their custody lifted from different areas.Last year, 102 stolen vehicles were recovered and keys of vehicles were handed over to their owners.

There has been a considerable decrease in vehicle thefts. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Salim appreciated the performance of police teams said that effective crack down would be continued such elements through police operations and investigations. Those who deprive citizens of their valuable belongings cannot escape the law, he added.