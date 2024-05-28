09 Gamblers Arrested In Raid At Taxila Gambling Den
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) At least nine gamblers were arrested red-handed during a police raid at a gambling den within the limits of the Taxila police station on Tuesday.
According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the gambling den and apprehended nine individuals caught in the act.
During the raid, gambling tools, bet money amounting to 30 thousand rupees, seven mobile phones, and four gold rings were seized.
The respective police have registered a case under the Gambling Act and have launched further investigations.
APP/ajq/378
