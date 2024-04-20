1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

A long-standing road dispute between two groups of the Hanjara community in Bahawalnagar took a deadly turn, leaving one person dead and three others injured in a shooting incident

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A long-standing road dispute between two groups of the Hanjara community in Bahawalnagar took a deadly turn, leaving one person dead and three others injured in a shooting incident.

According to Police, in the firing incident of Chak 41 area of Bahawalnagar, Ashfaq Hanjra died on the spot while Saifullah and two others were injured.

The assailants opened fire and fled leaving the victims in critical condition.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and the police are investigating the incident.

