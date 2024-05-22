11 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The police on Wednesday arrested 11 criminals in the district and
recovered narcotics and weapons.
Police said teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid,
Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel
besides recovering 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor ,12 pistols, four
guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables.
