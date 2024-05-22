11 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The police on Wednesday arrested 11 criminals in the district and

recovered narcotics and weapons.

Police said teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid,

Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel

besides recovering 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor ,12 pistols, four

guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables.