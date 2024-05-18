11 arrested with drugs, arms

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Police arrested 11 alleged criminals here on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that teams raided different localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel and recovered 2.6kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liter liquor,12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. An investigation is ongoing.