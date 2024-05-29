Open Menu

11 Drug Dealers Arrested, Recovered Hashish, Heroin, Ice And Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

11 drug dealers arrested, recovered hashish, heroin, ice and liquor

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Following the orders of Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab to eliminate drugs, Attock Police on Wednesday arrested 11 drug dealers from across the district and recovered hashish, heroin, ice and alcohol from their possession.

Police Station City Attock recovered 1250 grams of hashish from drug smuggler Ayub Khan R/O Madani Chowk Attock, 686 grams of hashish from Muhammad Tariq resident of Darussalam Colony Attock, 500 grams of hashish from Osama resident of Samudrabad Attock and 520 grams of hashish from Naeem Khan from Jand. Similarly, the Hazro police station recovered 2194 grams of hashish, 137 grams of heroin and 106 grams of ice from the notorious drug dealer Mohammad Khaqan, a resident of Saidhan Hazro, while the Pindigheb police recovered 1600 grams of hashish from drug dealer Waqar Afzal from Pindigheb during checking.

In another operation, Injara police station recovered 560 grams of hashish from the possession of drug dealer Sohail Iqbal, resident of Jand. Similarly, the Attock police recovered 550 grams of hashish from Muhammad Nauman from Jand and 20 liters of liquor from Bashir Hussain from Jand, Police station Fateh Jang and Bahtar police recovered 10 liters of liquor from liquor supplier Azhar Hussain Sukna Ratwal Fateh Jang and Muhammad Manzoor from Jabi Kisran recovered 15 liters of liquor from Fateh Jang. Separate cases were registered against all the arrested accused under the Narcotics Act and sent to jail.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Police Station Drugs Jail Attock Fateh Jang Hazro Jand All From

Recent Stories

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

1 minute ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

7 minutes ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

11 minutes ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

2 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

3 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

7 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

16 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

21 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan