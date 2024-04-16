11 Food Points Fined
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The food safety teams checked various food points and restaurants in different areas
of the city.
During checking, 53 food points were checked while 11 were fined a total of Rs 127,000 and
production of one unit was restricted.
On this occasion, 55-liter of expired cold drinks and items were also wasted.
According to the spokesperson for the food authority, operations were carried out due to
unhygienic conditions while 32 points were issued notices for further improvement.
