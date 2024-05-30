Open Menu

119 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024

119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 119 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine of over Rs 7.6 million was imposed on power pilferers and near about Rs 1.3 million fine was recovered and deposited into the National exchequer. As many as 77 new cases were also registered against the power pilferers.

APP/sak

