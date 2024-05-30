119 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 119 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.
A fine of over Rs 7.6 million was imposed on power pilferers and near about Rs 1.3 million fine was recovered and deposited into the National exchequer. As many as 77 new cases were also registered against the power pilferers.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO orders supervisory officers to ensure security at sensitive sites8 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi advocates for issuence of structured Fatwa to curb extremism, citing Saudi, Egyptian models8 minutes ago
-
KKKUK, KUST receive assurances of financial support from Chairman HEC9 minutes ago
-
BISP's aid reaches 93,000 families: DG9 minutes ago
-
72 constables promoted9 minutes ago
-
ANP constitutional committee holds meeting9 minutes ago
-
Muslim world is proud of Pak's nuclear capability: President IIUI9 minutes ago
-
Reforms underway to uplift power sector: Minister9 minutes ago
-
Water being supplied to Cholistan to counter heatwave: DC9 minutes ago
-
SEPA team visits plastic bags wholesalers shop in Nawabshah9 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to control traffic accidents9 minutes ago
-
Three dead, survivors rescued after 20 days adrift18 minutes ago