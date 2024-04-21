12 Mill Workers Injured In Boiler Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Twelve workers of a textile mills sustained serious injuries
when a steam boiler exploded which caused roof collapse,
in the limits of Sargodha Road police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday the incident took
place at ATC College Sargodha Road where a steam boiler
of a textile mills exploded, due to which the roof of mills caved in.
As a result of which 12 workers including- Zahoor Mukhtar (29),
Azam Noor (38), Abdul Waheed (33), Fiaz Ahmad (40), Abu Bakar (18),
Waseem Yasin (18), Umair Rasheed (20), his brother Zunair Rasheed (26),
Salman Fiaz (12), Mustansar Hafeez (24), Shoaib Ata (26) and Sohail
Safdar (29) sustained multiple injuries.
On information, rescue teams along with 8 vehicles rushed to the spot
and pulled out the victims from debris, besides bringing the fire under
control after hectic efforts.
Rescuers shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital after first aid.
