1200 Dead Hens Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered a vehicle which was loaded with dead hens,here on Saturday.
PFA spokesman said that a raiding team checked stopped and suspected vehicle at Dhudi colony and recovered 1200 dead hens from them.
Case was registered against the dead hen’s supplier.
