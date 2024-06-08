Open Menu

1200 Dead Hens Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

1200 dead hens recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered a vehicle which was loaded with dead hens,here on Saturday.

PFA spokesman said that a raiding team checked stopped and suspected vehicle at Dhudi colony and recovered 1200 dead hens from them.

Case was registered against the dead hen’s supplier.

