13 Cases Referred To Drug Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 13 medical stores to drug court for further processing.
During its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan in the chair in DC Officer here on Tuesday, the DQCB heard 27 cases and issued warnings to the owners of 8 stores whereas cases of three stores were adjourned as their record was not complete.
The board also dismissed appeals of 3 store owners for de-sealing their stores.
Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Deputy Drug Controller Muhammad Asghar and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers shot dead over old enmity20 seconds ago
-
District admin crackdown: 592 fined, 79 arrested10 minutes ago
-
Three UoS deans appointed10 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 188,600 cusecs water20 minutes ago
-
River Kabul runs in high flood: FFC20 minutes ago
-
Decrease in head race tunnel pressure causes reduction in Neelum Jhelum power generation20 minutes ago
-
03 including 2 children drown in tributary20 minutes ago
-
Rains may escalate breeding of dengue larvae; DC30 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind/Thunderstorm forecast in various areas of Balochistan30 minutes ago
-
Matric exam papers scheduled for April 18-20 in Chitral canceled40 minutes ago
-
07 hotels seal over selling bread on high prices in Muzaffargarh40 minutes ago
-
789 cops take A list examination for promotion40 minutes ago