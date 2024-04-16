Open Menu

13 Cases Referred To Drug Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 13 medical stores to drug court for further processing.

During its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan in the chair in DC Officer here on Tuesday, the DQCB heard 27 cases and issued warnings to the owners of 8 stores whereas cases of three stores were adjourned as their record was not complete.

The board also dismissed appeals of 3 store owners for de-sealing their stores.

Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Deputy Drug Controller Muhammad Asghar and others were also present in the meeting.

