145 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 145 power pilferers netted in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine of over Rs 5.4 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 181,000 electricity units.

Cases were registered against 114 power pilferers with different police stations.

