15 Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 10:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals including
four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.
In a crackdown, the police arrested Shakoor, Sqlain, Rehman, Majid, Aziz,
Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin
and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459 litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish
from their possession.
Cases were registered against the accused.