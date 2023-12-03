15 criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals including

four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

In a crackdown, the police arrested Shakoor, Sqlain, Rehman, Majid, Aziz,

Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin

and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459 litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish

from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.