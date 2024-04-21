18 Held With Contraband
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered
narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in
various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed,
Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others and
recovered 290 litre liquor, 1.
5 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets,
three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
