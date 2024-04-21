18 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered

narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in

various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed,

Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others and

recovered 290 litre liquor, 1.

5 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets,

three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.