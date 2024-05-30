Open Menu

2 Injured In Separate Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:03 PM

2 injured in separate incidents

A professor of a local college was shot and injured by armed robbers during a robbery incident on Kamra Road in Shamsabad within the limits of Hazro Police Station on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A professor of a local college was shot and injured by armed robbers during a robbery incident on Kamra Road in Shamsabad within the limits of Hazro Police Station on Thursday.

Police sources said Abdul Basit, who is working as a professor at a local government degree college, was going on his motorcycle when he reached a local farm house, two armed bandits intercepted him at gunpoint, tried to snatch his motorcycle, mobile, and cash. As he put up resistance, armed bandits fired two bullets at his leg and fled with looted booty.

Separately, a man shot and injured another man over a pity dispute in the Pehti Chowk area within the limits of the same police station.

Police sources said Zohaib Khan quarreled with Zeeshan over a pity dispute. Zohaib came with Hassan to take revenge, and during the fight, Hassan fired a bullet at Zeeshan but accidentally hit Zohaib, who was injured critically.

Hazro Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation. 

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Mobile Road Robbery Man Same Hazro Zohaib Khan Government

Recent Stories

211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - ..

211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - Part - I & II examinations

3 minutes ago
 Head constable completes PhD degree during servic ..

Head constable completes PhD degree during service

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to provide relief to citizen ..

Commissioner directs to provide relief to citizens

3 minutes ago
 SSP enquires after health of injured in Civil Hosp ..

SSP enquires after health of injured in Civil Hospital

5 minutes ago
 DC Rawalpindi visits THQ Gujar Khan

DC Rawalpindi visits THQ Gujar Khan

5 minutes ago
 IG Punjab encourages brave Ghazis with medals

IG Punjab encourages brave Ghazis with medals

5 minutes ago
Numberdari System can lessen administrative burden ..

Numberdari System can lessen administrative burden: Governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by ..

Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban

3 minutes ago
 PAKSAT MM-1 to bridge digital divide, empower Paki ..

PAKSAT MM-1 to bridge digital divide, empower Pakistan: Suparco

3 minutes ago
 Ipswich manager McKenna signs new four-year deal

Ipswich manager McKenna signs new four-year deal

3 minutes ago
 PTI founder expert in fabricating false narratives ..

PTI founder expert in fabricating false narratives to evade legal scrutiny:Talal

3 minutes ago
 France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from de ..

France seeks to save Nazi massacre village from decay

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan