2 Injured In Separate Incidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 10:03 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A professor of a local college was shot and injured by armed robbers during a robbery incident on Kamra Road in Shamsabad within the limits of Hazro Police Station on Thursday.
Police sources said Abdul Basit, who is working as a professor at a local government degree college, was going on his motorcycle when he reached a local farm house, two armed bandits intercepted him at gunpoint, tried to snatch his motorcycle, mobile, and cash. As he put up resistance, armed bandits fired two bullets at his leg and fled with looted booty.
Separately, a man shot and injured another man over a pity dispute in the Pehti Chowk area within the limits of the same police station.
Police sources said Zohaib Khan quarreled with Zeeshan over a pity dispute. Zohaib came with Hassan to take revenge, and during the fight, Hassan fired a bullet at Zeeshan but accidentally hit Zohaib, who was injured critically.
Hazro Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.
