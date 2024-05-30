Open Menu

2 Killed, One Injured In Two Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM

2 killed, one injured in two different incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Two people were killed while another was injured in two different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Wednesday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over a motorcycle on GT Road near Tipu Sultan Chowk.

Resultantly, a motorcycle rider, identified as Shams Ur Rehman, died on the spot, while Hakim Shah was injured critically.

In a separate incident, the body of a man was found in depilated condition near Hamza Town in Attock on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the Attock police received information that a dead body was lying near Hamza Town, which was emitting a bad smell.

The Attock police team immediately reached the spot, and the body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

The dead body has been identified as 46-year-old Mohammad Mehboob Akhtar, a native of Pindigheb. The cause of death was not ascertained until filing this news report. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigations. 

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Road Died Man Attock

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

20 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

20 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

20 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

30 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

20 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

20 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

20 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

52 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

20 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

31 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

31 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan