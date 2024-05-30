2 Killed, One Injured In Two Different Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Two people were killed while another was injured in two different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Wednesday, police and hospital sources said.
In the first incident, a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over a motorcycle on GT Road near Tipu Sultan Chowk.
Resultantly, a motorcycle rider, identified as Shams Ur Rehman, died on the spot, while Hakim Shah was injured critically.
In a separate incident, the body of a man was found in depilated condition near Hamza Town in Attock on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the Attock police received information that a dead body was lying near Hamza Town, which was emitting a bad smell.
The Attock police team immediately reached the spot, and the body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital Attock.
The dead body has been identified as 46-year-old Mohammad Mehboob Akhtar, a native of Pindigheb. The cause of death was not ascertained until filing this news report. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigations.
APP/nsi/378
