2 Week-long Multinational Counter Terrorism Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V Held At NCTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Two week-long multinational joint counter-terrorism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was conducted at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly countries, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Two week-long multinational joint counter-terrorism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was conducted at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly countries, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said.

The ISPR news release said the Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V is a multinational joint exercise in Counter Terrorism domain among the Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait.

The exercise is aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military to military relations among the brotherly countries.

The member countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each other’s' expertise and experience.

