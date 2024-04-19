200 bags poppy dust seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The CIA police Makkoana have arrested a drug-trafficker and recovered 200 bags of poppy dust from him.

According to a police spokesman, the CIA police, headed by its In-charge Shakeeb Butt, conducted a raid and succeeded in seizing the poppy dust, which was estimated at Rs.

5 million in the market.

The police arrested a drug-pusher Mubeen, who was going to supply the drug at various dens. The accused was sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.