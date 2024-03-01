200-kg unhealthy meat discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on slaughter houses and meat shops on Friday to check selling of substandard meat in the district.

According to a spokesperson, a team raided at a meat shop situated near Yousaf Park, Chak No 43-NB and discarded 400-kg unhealthy meat.

The PFA team got registered a case against owner of the meat shop.