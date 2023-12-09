Open Menu

232 More Afghan Families Repatriated To Homeland

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 11:48 PM

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continued as 232 more Afghan families returned to their homeland safely on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continued as 232 more Afghan families returned to their homeland safely on Saturday.

According to ptv, so far, 418,980 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.

The government has taken measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

