2500 Teachers Promoted To Next Grade In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

The Balochistan government has promoted as many as 2500 teachers of the education department to the next grade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Balochistan government has promoted as many as 2500 teachers of the education department to the next grade.

The Balochistan Education Department has submitted the recommendations to promote the teachers to the next grade.

Secretary Education Saleh Mohammad Nasar said while talking to media persons that the education department has submitted the cases of around 2500 teachers, who have been waiting for promotion for a long time.

In the selection board meeting held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan promoted a total of 250 male and 125 female teachers from grades 17 to 18.

As many as 167 male and 18 female teachers were promoted from grade 18 to grade 19, while a total of 1800 teachers of junior cadres were promoted to the next grade.

On the initiative, all the teachers and teacher unions praised the sincere efforts of the Secretary Education for the promotion of teachers.

The secretary congratulated all the promoted teachers and hoped that the teachers would perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

