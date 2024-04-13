3 Dead In Road Incidents On Eid Day In Bahawalnagar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Around 154 road incidents happened in the Bahawalnagar district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, resulting in 160 injuries and 4 fatalities
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Around 154 road incidents happened in the Bahawalnagar district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, resulting in 160 injuries and 4 fatalities.
The collision claimed the lives of three people: Shaukat and Nazir in a tractor-trailer accident near Marut, Allah Rakha, a 3-month-old infant, and Muhammad Anwar, 60, in a motorcycle accident around 330 HR.
According to 1122 Rao Sharaf Ali, 65 minor injuries received immediate first aid treatment, while 91 individuals with significant injuries were sent to hospitals by the rescue personnel.
APP/adg
Recent Stories
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to e ..
Newcastle hit Tottenham for four to enliven Champions League race
Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma B ..
Suspect killed, another injured in separate encounters
Football: German Bundesliga result
ZAB 45th anniversary Jalsa to be held in Garhi Khuda Bux
Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village
Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car accident after 23 hours
Tsitsipas storms back to sink Sinner in Monte Carlo
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares
President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to enhance law and order12 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari12 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed, another injured in separate encounters12 minutes ago
-
ZAB 45th anniversary Jalsa to be held in Garhi Khuda Bux11 minutes ago
-
AC imposed fines on transporters for over charges in fares56 minutes ago
-
President condemns killing of passengers in Noshki56 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, another three persons sustain injuries in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
25 injured as bus turns turtle near Margalla hills1 hour ago
-
Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh1 hour ago
-
Young boy shot dead in Kohat1 hour ago
-
CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes1 hour ago
-
Flooding at Hanna Urak reported1 hour ago