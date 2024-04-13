3 dead in road incidents on Eid day in Bahawalnagar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Around 154 road incidents happened in the Bahawalnagar district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, resulting in 160 injuries and 4 fatalities.

The collision claimed the lives of three people: Shaukat and Nazir in a tractor-trailer accident near Marut, Allah Rakha, a 3-month-old infant, and Muhammad Anwar, 60, in a motorcycle accident around 330 HR.

According to 1122 Rao Sharaf Ali, 65 minor injuries received immediate first aid treatment, while 91 individuals with significant injuries were sent to hospitals by the rescue personnel.

APP/adg