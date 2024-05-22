3 die after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manhole

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least three persons including a kid died after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manholes in Taunsa Sharif

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) At least three persons including a kid died after inhaling toxic gases in sewer manholes in Taunsa Sharif.

According to Rescue officials, a kid fell down into the sewerage manhole near Tub road Taunsa Sharif which depth was 15 to 20 feet and two men also climbed into the hole to rescue the kid.

All three people fell unconscious due to suffocation after inhaling toxic gases and died.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued the bodies by using a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

The dead bodies were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Taunsa Sharif.

The deceased were identified as 9 years old Muhammad Nouman, 40 Ghulam Farid and 38 Ghulam Asghar residents of Basti Tub.

