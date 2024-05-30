3 Education Board Employees Promoted
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Three employees of the education board were promoted to the next grades on the recommendation of the departmental promotion committee, here on Thursday.
The meeting, chaired by Commissioner /Chairperson Board, approved the promotion cases of three senior clerks.
Board Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and others were also present.
