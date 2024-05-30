Open Menu

3 Education Board Employees Promoted

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:02 PM

3 education board employees promoted

Three employees of the education board were promoted to the next grades on the recommendation of the departmental promotion committee, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Three employees of the education board were promoted to the next grades on the recommendation of the departmental promotion committee, here on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Commissioner /Chairperson Board, approved the promotion cases of three senior clerks.

Board Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and others were also present.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

33 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

33 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

31 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

31 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

31 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

31 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

31 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

43 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

35 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

38 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan