3 motorcyclists hit to death by train

Three young boys riding a motorcycle were run over by a train while crossing the railway track near tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Three young boys riding a motorcycle were run over by a train while crossing the railway track near tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.

The rescue team said that three persons including two brothers were crossing the railway track near Chak No 281-JB, Jaranwala-Arkana Road when a Lahore-bound train coming from Shorkot hit them.

As a result, they all died on-the-spot. The deceased were later identified as Saqib (25) and Bilal (18) sons of Allah Yar Umar and their cousin Khizar Hayat. They were residents of Chak No 280-JB.

The rescue team handed over the bodies to the heirs.