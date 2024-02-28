300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that at least 300 people were rescued in an ongoing operation in the rain-affected cities of Gwadar, Jiwani, and surrounding areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that at least 300 people were rescued in an ongoing operation in the rain-affected cities of Gwadar, Jiwani, and surrounding areas.

Pak Army, Pak Navy, Levies NDMA, PDMA, GDA, and Local Administration are providing full cooperation in connection with water drainage from populated areas, he said.

He said that there was a shortage of machinery in this regard, on which the concerned authorities have been asked about efficient pumps and suction machinery.

The NDMA has also provided drainage machinery to the Pakistan Army and they were busy delivering food, ration packets, and medicine to the affected areas, he said.

He said that teams of doctors and engineers had also been formed, and rescue operations were being carried out with an effective strategy while in touch with all the relevant institutions, despite all the difficulties, water was being extracted from the urban population on a priority basis.

The Minister said that keeping in mind the shortage of food, Jawans were ensuring the supply of rations, and as a result of effective rescue operations in the affected areas, the situation was gradually being improved.

He said that the situation would be under control in two to three days adding that according to the information so far, two of the six communication roads cut off from Gwadar city have been restored.

Around 300 people have been shifted to a safe place, and about 80 boats have also arrived in Jiwani to rescue people in the area, he said and added that Gwadar has not been declared a disaster so far and the damage was being assessed.

He said that seven electricity feeders have also been restored in Gwadar city and no casualties have been reported so far.