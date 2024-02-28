300 People Rescued In Affected Areas Of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that at least 300 people were rescued in an ongoing operation in the rain-affected cities of Gwadar, Jiwani, and surrounding areas
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that at least 300 people were rescued in an ongoing operation in the rain-affected cities of Gwadar, Jiwani, and surrounding areas.
Pak Army, Pak Navy, Levies NDMA, PDMA, GDA, and Local Administration are providing full cooperation in connection with water drainage from populated areas, he said.
He said that there was a shortage of machinery in this regard, on which the concerned authorities have been asked about efficient pumps and suction machinery.
The NDMA has also provided drainage machinery to the Pakistan Army and they were busy delivering food, ration packets, and medicine to the affected areas, he said.
He said that teams of doctors and engineers had also been formed, and rescue operations were being carried out with an effective strategy while in touch with all the relevant institutions, despite all the difficulties, water was being extracted from the urban population on a priority basis.
The Minister said that keeping in mind the shortage of food, Jawans were ensuring the supply of rations, and as a result of effective rescue operations in the affected areas, the situation was gradually being improved.
He said that the situation would be under control in two to three days adding that according to the information so far, two of the six communication roads cut off from Gwadar city have been restored.
Around 300 people have been shifted to a safe place, and about 80 boats have also arrived in Jiwani to rescue people in the area, he said and added that Gwadar has not been declared a disaster so far and the damage was being assessed.
He said that seven electricity feeders have also been restored in Gwadar city and no casualties have been reported so far.
Recent Stories
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif
Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz
Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah
SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services
ECP reserves verdict on petitions about reserved seats
CM Maryam unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul plan for Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of police torture of boy
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report from commissioner Multan
SCCI welcomes BVMW interest-free loan facility for KP’ business community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation9 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar9 minutes ago
-
Zardari, Bilawal attend dinner hosted by Shehbaz Sharif15 minutes ago
-
Independent assembly members joined PML-N unconditionally: Shehbaz15 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah15 minutes ago
-
SPO announces successful completion of 30 years of dedicated services15 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves verdict on petitions about reserved seats12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam unveils ambitious healthcare overhaul plan for Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of police torture of boy12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report from commissioner Multan12 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes BVMW interest-free loan facility for KP’ business community12 minutes ago
-
CM orders rehabilitation of sewerage system in streets9 minutes ago