32nd Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being celebrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The 32nd International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being celebrated in the country as well as across the globe on Sunday (today).

This day aims to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.

The theme for this year is "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities."

According to the United Nations, there are an estimated one billion people living with disabilities worldwide, facing many barriers to inclusion in many key aspects of society.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is a UN day that is celebrated every year on December 3.

The day is about to raise awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

WHO joins the UN in observing this day each year, reinforcing the importance of securing the rights of people with disabilities so they can participate fully, equally, and effectively in society with others and face no barriers in all aspects of their lives.

At its headquarters in Geneva, WHO organizes an annual IDPD event to educate the public, raise awareness, advocate for political will and resources, and celebrate WHO’s achievements.

In 2022, the WHO launched the Global Report on Health Equity for Persons with Disabilities. This report sets forth the approaches and actions that countries can take to address the health inequities that people with disabilities experience.