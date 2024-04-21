35 Litres Of Liquor Seized During Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Police have apprehended five liquor suppliers and confiscated 35 litres of liquor from their possession here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Siddique with 8 liters of liquor, while Race Course police nabbed Asif with a similar quantity.
Additionally, Gujjar Khan police intercepted Ahmar, confiscating 8 liters of liquor.
Following operation, Bani police recovered 6 liters of liquor from Fayyaz and 5 liters from Tawheed.
SSP Operations commended police teams emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal activities, the SSP affirmed that stringent measures will be taken against those involved in the illicit liquor trade.
