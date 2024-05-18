4 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons, Valuables Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chak Jhumra police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members, besides recovering weapons, two motorcycles, gold jewellery, cash among other items from them.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rana Tahir Shabbir, In-charge police post City Chak Jhumra, conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting Ali Raza and Asif, residents of Chak No.
66-JB Dhandra, Sabir Hussain and Jabir Ali of Chak No.191-JB Malloani, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. Further investigation was under progress, he added.
