Open Menu

4 Dead, 5 Injured In Traffic Accident In Zhob

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 11:43 PM

4 dead, 5 injured in traffic accident in Zhob

Four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a tractor trolley overturned due to over speed in Zhob district, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a tractor trolley overturned due to over speed in Zhob district, Balochistan.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when the driver of the tractor trolley, carrying nomads, lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding.

Rescue officials responded promptly, arriving at the scene to provide immediate assistance.

The bodies of the deceased and injured were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The victims included women and children, all reportedly from the same family.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Driver Vehicle Zhob Same Women Family All From

Recent Stories

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

5 minutes ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

5 minutes ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

6 minutes ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

6 minutes ago
 SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for rep ..

SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25

5 minutes ago
 UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, ..

UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research

26 minutes ago
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic ..

Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition

27 minutes ago
 Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty

27 minutes ago
 FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budg ..

FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25

27 minutes ago
 US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-Americ ..

US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday

27 minutes ago
 Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian ..

Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets

27 minutes ago
 Acting President stresses to continue work for pre ..

Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan