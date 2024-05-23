4 Dead, 5 Injured In Traffic Accident In Zhob
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a tractor trolley overturned due to over speed in Zhob district, Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a tractor trolley overturned due to over speed in Zhob district, Balochistan.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when the driver of the tractor trolley, carrying nomads, lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding.
Rescue officials responded promptly, arriving at the scene to provide immediate assistance.
The bodies of the deceased and injured were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
The victims included women and children, all reportedly from the same family.
Recent Stories
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25
US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday
Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah5 minutes ago
-
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum5 minutes ago
-
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti6 minutes ago
-
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 255 minutes ago
-
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research26 minutes ago
-
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity33 minutes ago
-
Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life33 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen33 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan celebrates first ‘Int'l Day of Markhor’26 minutes ago
-
Kirmani inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Olive Research, Training26 minutes ago
-
Buddha Purnima celebrated across globe, including Pakistan26 minutes ago