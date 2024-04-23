Open Menu

4 Drugs Dealers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM

4 drugs dealers held

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Choti police station arrested four drugs peddler with huge quantity of charas recovered in their possession.

According to official spokesman, the crackdown against the drugs mafia was continued unabated.

In connection with the action, four kg charas was recovered from a gang comprising a number of criminals including Jumma Khan, Umar Gul with two others yet to be identified were arrested today.

All of the accused were booked with the respective police station under drugs prohibitions act of 1976 of the constitution.

