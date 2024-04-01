43 Kanals State Land Retrieved On Ombudsman’s Order
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM
As many as 43 kanals of state land was retrieved from land grabbers on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) As many as 43 kanals of state land was retrieved from land grabbers on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan had received complaints that the land grabbers had illegally occupied state land at different sites.
Therefore, the Punjab Ombudsman issued orders for immediate retrieval of state lands from 'Qabza Mafia'. Hence, the district administrations took action and retrieved 43 kanals of state land from land grabbers which had the market value of Rs.43 million, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators
India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of inequality: Global Times
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack2 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur2 minutes ago
-
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC attestation2 minutes ago
-
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators1 minute ago
-
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid6 minutes ago
-
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed6 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment motion submission6 minutes ago
-
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown2 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur conducts open court2 minutes ago