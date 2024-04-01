43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) As many as 43 kanals of state land was retrieved from land grabbers on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan had received complaints that the land grabbers had illegally occupied state land at different sites.

Therefore, the Punjab Ombudsman issued orders for immediate retrieval of state lands from 'Qabza Mafia'. Hence, the district administrations took action and retrieved 43 kanals of state land from land grabbers which had the market value of Rs.43 million, spokesman added.