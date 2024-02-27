5th Anniversary Of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ Being Commemorated Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:23 AM
On this day in 2019, Pakistan Air Force successfully defended the motherland and shot down Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace and also captured Indian pilot.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 1024) The fifth anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort" is being commemorated today to pay tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for demonstrating their resilience and resolve against Indian attempt to carry out a misadventure.
On this day in 2019, Pakistan Air Force successfully defended the motherland and shot down Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace and also captured Indian pilot.
A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations said February 27, 2019, marked a significant event in our history, demonstrating the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the professionalism of the Armed Forces in response to unwarranted aggression from India, motivated by political considerations and electoral concerns.
The Armed Forces of Pakistan vowed that any aggression against the people of Pakistan, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, will be responded immediately with full might and without any hesitation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight power pilferers held11 seconds ago
-
Seven shops sealed, substandard food items seized14 seconds ago
-
Four injured in road mishap17 seconds ago
-
21 profiteers held30 minutes ago
-
Man killed over enmity2 hours ago
-
SP martyred in terrorist attack3 hours ago
-
Families of police martyrs invited to Gaddafi Stadium11 hours ago
-
PTA-GSMA Sign Cooperation Agreements at Mobile World Congress 202411 hours ago
-
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD12 hours ago
-
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha12 hours ago
-
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits12 hours ago
-
Two wanted members of snatcher gang held; cash, valuables, weapons recovered12 hours ago