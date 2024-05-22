600-kg Dead Chicken Seized, 2 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 600-kilogram (kg) dead chicken and arrested two accused.
A PFA spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that a team conducted a raid near Toll Plaza Mazhabi Wala and recovered more than 600-kg dead chicken from a van.
It was being transported to supply at various hotels, restaurants and food outlets in the city.
The PFA team also arrested two accused Mian Nakash and Yasir Masih from the spot while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene.
The accused were locked behind the bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
