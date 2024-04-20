Open Menu

6000 Streetlights Made Functional: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 11:12 PM

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that more than 6000 streetlights were made functional in the city so far from February 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that more than 6000 streetlights were made functional in the city so far from February 2024.

Checking the streetlights here on Saturday, she said that streetlights were imperative to facilitate the residents as well as the road users during night hours.

Therefore, the municipal corporation took immediate steps and made 6000 streetlights functional from February up till now besides installing new LED lights on the roads where streetlights were not present.

Related Topics

Road February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

7 minutes ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

7 minutes ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

7 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Cup result

Football: Scottish Cup result

7 minutes ago
 Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in ..

Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

7 minutes ago
Former world number one and two-time major winner ..

Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue ..

AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal

7 minutes ago
 Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richard ..

Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rouen WTA results

Tennis: Rouen WTA results

7 minutes ago
 Vinyl enthusiasts spin into action on UK's Record ..

Vinyl enthusiasts spin into action on UK's Record Store Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan