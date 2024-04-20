6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that more than 6000 streetlights were made functional in the city so far from February 2024.

Checking the streetlights here on Saturday, she said that streetlights were imperative to facilitate the residents as well as the road users during night hours.

Therefore, the municipal corporation took immediate steps and made 6000 streetlights functional from February up till now besides installing new LED lights on the roads where streetlights were not present.