6000 Streetlights Made Functional: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that more than 6000 streetlights were made functional in the city so far from February 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that more than 6000 streetlights were made functional in the city so far from February 2024.
Checking the streetlights here on Saturday, she said that streetlights were imperative to facilitate the residents as well as the road users during night hours.
Therefore, the municipal corporation took immediate steps and made 6000 streetlights functional from February up till now besides installing new LED lights on the roads where streetlights were not present.
Recent Stories
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
Football: Scottish Cup result
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores
Tennis: Rouen WTA results
Vinyl enthusiasts spin into action on UK's Record Store Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute7 minutes ago
-
Book Fair Draws thousands in Hassanabdal, promotes love for reading4 minutes ago
-
Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects1 hour ago
-
Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural exploration1 hour ago
-
Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in last 24 hours: SDMA1 hour ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare system1 hour ago
-
CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities1 hour ago
-
Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods1 hour ago
-
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema2 hours ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi2 hours ago
-
Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws2 hours ago
-
Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister2 hours ago