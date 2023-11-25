Open Menu

7-day Lok Mela In Sargodha From Dec 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha is going to organize a 7-day Lok Mela from December 7 to 13, to highlight the culture of Sargodha and Punjab and provide recreational facilities to citizens.

Various competitions will be organized among schoolchildren besides traditional drum beating competitions, fair dance (local dance), flowers stalls and other amusements.

People from all walks of life are expected to visit the Lok Mela. This was disclosed by PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and focal person on Lok Mela Shafqat Awan while talking to APP here on Saturday.

They said the seven-day Lok Mela would be organized at the PHA head office with an aim to provide recreational facilities, cultural exposure and stalls based on handicrafts.

Ghazal, poetry and other entertainment programmes will also be organized.

Shafqat Awan said that PHA was striving to highlight Sargodha culture and urged people to visit the Mela to see the real reflection of Punjabi culture.

