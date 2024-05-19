7 Drug Dealers Apprehended During Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 6.5 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.
During the course of action, R.A Bazar police held three drug dealers identified as Yousaf, Tahzeeb ul Hassan, and Hassan besides recovering 3.2 kg of drugs from their possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Ali and 1.2 kg drugs was recovered from Shehzad. Meanwhile, Westridge police seized 1.
Following the operation, Waris Khan police apprehended Khadim Hussain and recovered 160 grams of ice from his possession. Separate cases were registered against all accused and further investigation has been started.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that the crackdown on drug dealers will be continued, and those arrested will be prosecuted with solid evidence. Such businesses operating in the city will be shut down, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to promoting renewable energy: Leghari7 minutes ago
-
'Democracy why and how' Shaheed Bhutto Foundation hosts book launch7 minutes ago
-
Noor Muhammad Dummar emphasizes to enhance capacity of Levies Force, developed it on modern lines7 minutes ago
-
3 huts gutted in fire incident17 minutes ago
-
PPP appreciates govt efforts for safe return of Pakistani students from Bishkek17 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements made for Heatwave27 minutes ago
-
APSUP condemns recent attacks on Pak students in Kyrgyzstan27 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Board seals three food outlets for violations.27 minutes ago
-
SFA conducts 2-day training event focused on HPLC, FT-IR27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 members of gang involved in robberies37 minutes ago
-
CPWB gets custody of two 'thief' children from police37 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug dealer, recovered 1400 kg hashish47 minutes ago