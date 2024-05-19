7 drug dealers apprehended during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 6.5 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

During the course of action, R.A Bazar police held three drug dealers identified as Yousaf, Tahzeeb ul Hassan, and Hassan besides recovering 3.2 kg of drugs from their possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Ali and 1.2 kg drugs was recovered from Shehzad. Meanwhile, Westridge police seized 1.

3 kg drugs from Ansar.

Following the operation, Waris Khan police apprehended Khadim Hussain and recovered 160 grams of ice from his possession. Separate cases were registered against all accused and further investigation has been started.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that the crackdown on drug dealers will be continued, and those arrested will be prosecuted with solid evidence. Such businesses operating in the city will be shut down, he added.