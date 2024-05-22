Open Menu

8 Thieves Arrested; Stolen Bikes Recovered In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

8 thieves arrested; stolen bikes recovered in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Saleem Khan on Wednesday the Tank police on Wednesday had arrested eight thieves and recovered weapons, stolen motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, the DSP City said that District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid, taking notice of the increasing theft cases in the district, had formed a special team led by him and comprised of City Police Station SHO Asghar Wazir and Inspector Fazal Badshah which was assigned to ensure trace and arrest of the thieves besides recovering stolen items.

The DSP said that the special team, using modern scientific techniques and professional skills, traced different theft cases resulting in arrest of eight thieves and recovery of stolen goods from their possession. He informed that accused Waheed son of Aslam was arrested and seven stolen motorcycles were recovered from him.

Similarly, he said, the police arrested accused Kashif son of Manoor with a stolen mobile phone, accused Hazrat Umar son of Munir and Muhammad Junaid son of Muhammad Farooq were arrested with recovery of a stolen auto-rickshaw.

Likewise, he said, accused Fawad son of Gul Muhammad and Farhan son of Yusuf were arrested with recovery of one stolen laptop, one mobile phone and a 30-bore pistol.

While, the police also arrested accused Shabbir Ahmed alias Toor son of Amir Muhammad recovering a pistol from him. Another accused Abdul Wahab son of Jahanzeb was arrested with recovery of three electric batteries. Besides, the police also recovered different tools used in theft from the arrested accused.

The DSP also urged the journalist community to play their full role in eradication of crimes from the society by highlighting the crimes. He also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police if they notice around them in order to rid the society of crime. The name of the informer would be kept completely confidential, he assured.

