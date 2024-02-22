Open Menu

8200 Kg Substandard, Rotten Chicken Pieces Discarded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM

8200 kg substandard, rotten chicken pieces discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) In a major operation here, a team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday confiscated 8200 kg substandard and rotten chicken pieces and sealed a processing unit.

According to a spokesman of the Food authority, Deputy Director Zeeshan Mehsud acting on a tip-off conducted a surprise raid on a house in Phandun Road, Chuha Gujjar. During the operation, the team seized 8200 kgs of sub-standard and harmful chicken parts from a processing unit set up in a house.

The substandard and rotten chicken pieces and meat were being processed and supplied to the different markets here.

The food safety team seized the machinery and sealed the house. A case was filed against the owners and further legal action was initiated.

